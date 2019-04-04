Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Gets breather
Ramirez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Ramirez will head to the bench after starting the first five games of the season for the Indians. Jake Bauers will get the start at DH in place of Ramirez, allowing Greg Allen to pick up a start in the outfield. The veteran slugger is 4-for-17 with a pair of homers and three RBI so far this season.
