Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Time in Cleveland ends
The Indians designated Ramirez for assignment Saturday.
Cleveland pulled the plug on Ramirez after a spot on the active roster was needed to facilitate star shortstop Francisco Lindor's (calf/ankle) return from the 10-day injured list. After attending camp on a minor-league deal, Ramirez won an Opening Day job as the team's everyday designated hitter, but he managed only a .625 OPS in 57 plate appearances. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, the 35-year-old seems likely to be granted a release from the organization rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Given his age, lack of defensive value and declining bat, it's possible Ramirez's time in the big leagues could be over.
