Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez finds himself as the odd man out after the Indians called up veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus and inserted him into the lineup in the series finale. With a .179/.304/.359 slash line through 46 plate appearances this season, Ramirez hasn't provided the impact at designated hitter the Indians were counting on. Unless he's able to catch fire at the plate in the near future, Ramirez's spot on the roster could be on shaky ground.