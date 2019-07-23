Ramirez underwent surgery on his right shoulder July 15, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Ramirez has reportedly been dealing with shoulder discomfort over the last few years, per Heyman. Following the procedure, the veteran is hopeful to be able to contribute for a big-league team in 2020. He's been a free agent since the end of April when he was cut loose by the Indians.

