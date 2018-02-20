Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Likely set for limited role in 2018

Ramirez (shoulder) will likely be limited to a part-time role this season following the acquisition of J.D. Martinez, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

With Martinez expected to take over as the team's primary designated hitter, Ramirez will likely be pushed into a platoon with Mitch Moreland at first base. The 34-year-old could also see occasional starts at DH when Martinez requires a breather, but even with that being the case, his plate appearances should still take a noteworthy hit. Ramirez's exact role, and how much it will be reduced in 2018, should clear up as the season draws closer. He hit just .242/320/.429 with 23 homers in 133 games last season.