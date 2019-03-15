Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Back in lineup

Martinez (back) is in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Martinez did not play in Boston's last two official spring training games because of his sore back, but he was able to take some at-bats in a minor-league game Thursday, and will return to Grapefruit League action Friday. Martinez will hit third and is feeling good enough to avoid the DH spot and play right field.