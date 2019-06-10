Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Returns to lineup

Martinez is back in action Monday against Texas after missing four straight games due to back spasms, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Martinez's latest battle with back spasms was his third of the year, so the Red Sox will count themselves lucky to have avoided a trip to the injured list. He could require more maintenance days in the near future but will bat third and serve as the designated hitter in Monday's contest.

