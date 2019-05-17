Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Heads to bench

Bradley is not starting Friday against Houston, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bradley finds himself stuck on the bench for the third time in four games. J.D. Martinez will again play right field, with Eduardo Nunez entering the lineup as the designated hitter. Bradley is hitting a miserable .153/.257/.186 on the season, evidently enough to overcome his strong defense and send him to the bench. Nunez is hardly doing much better, however, posting a .191/.211/.265 line, so Bradley may have plenty of chances to carve out more at-bats.

