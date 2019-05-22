Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Hits second homer

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

This is only Bradley's second homer of the season, but both have come in the last two games. He's 3-for-9 (.333) to open the series against the Blue Jays, which might not sound like much but should be considered a big deal because he was hitting .144 before that. Bradley seems to be finally coming out of his slump. He is batting .157 with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 13 runs and three steals in 134 at-bats this season.