Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not in Sunday's lineup
Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bradley has started the last 13 games in center field for the Red Sox but will head to the bench with the Yankees sending right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to the mound. Mookie Betts will shift to center field with J.D. Martinez in right field and Steve Pearce serving as designated hitter.
