Groome (elbow) pitched a scoreless inning for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox on Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Groome allowed one hit and struck out two batters in what was his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2016. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the lefty was sitting around 93-94 mph with his fastball while topping out at 95.

