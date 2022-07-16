Groome allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Groome picked up the win in his first-ever start at the Triple-A level following Thursday's promotion from Double-A Portland. The left-hander fanned the side in the first inning and worked around traffic in four of his six innings. A 2016 first-round draft pick, Groome's rise through the minors was stalled by Tommy John elbow surgery in 2018 and the wiped-out 2020 season due to the pandemic.