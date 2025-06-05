The Padres reinstated Groome from the suspended list and non-tendered him Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Groome has completed his year-long ban for violating the league's gambling policy, but the Padres have elected to cut the lefty loose rather than put him back on their 40-man roster. In his last full season at Triple-A El Paso in 2024, Groome posted an 8.55 ERA and 137:112 K:BB over 134.2 innings covering 30 starts.