Groome was optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Saturday.

Groome didn't make any Cactus League appearances for the Padres before being given the pink slip. The left-hander is coming off a dreadful 2023 season with El Paso, having posted an 8.55 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 137:112 K:BB over 134.2 innings.