Padres manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Groome has chance of making the Padres' Opening Day roster as a long reliever out of the bullpen, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Groome was acquired by the Padres last August in the deal that brought Eric Hosmer to Boston. The left-handed hurler has yet to make his major-league debut, but he's been solid this spring, pitching 10.2 scoreless innings during which he's registered 10 strikeouts. On a less promising note, Groome has walked seven batters, but he appears to be impressing enough to earn serious consideration for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old has pitched almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, so a long-relief role would enable him to stay stretched out enough to work as a spot starter, if needed.