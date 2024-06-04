Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Groome has been suspended one year for violating the league's gambling policy, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports.

MLB's investigation revealed that Groome made 24 bets on the Red Sox's major-league club while he was assigned to their High-A Greenville affiliate. He didn't appear in any of the games on which he bet and MLB has determined that the outcomes of the games weren't compromised. Groome is currently on Triple-A El Paso's 7-day injured list due to an undisclosed issue and is a member of the Padres' 40-man roster.