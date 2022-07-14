The Red Sox promoted Groome from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
A 2016 first-round draft pick, Groome's ascent through the Red Sox farm system was slowed by the Tommy John surgery he had in the spring of 2018 and the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's enjoyed generally good health for the past season and a half, however, and the 6-foot-6 lefty has resumed displaying the skills that made him a sought-after prep arm a half decade ago. Though his strikeout and walk rates have trended in the wrong direction at Portland compared to a year ago, the 23-year-old Groome still punched out 24.9 percent of the batters he faced in 2022 while submitting a 3.52 ERA over 76.2 innings.