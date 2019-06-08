Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Back in majors
Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Saturday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He is not in Saturday's lineup, but is back in the big leagues for the first time since May of 2017. Since then, he has had several shoulder surgeries, so this is a momentous day for him. Hernandez hit .303 with two home runs and two steals in 21 games at Triple-A. He will serve as infield depth in the short term.
