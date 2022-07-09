Barnes (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Red Sox's rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Barnes progressed to facing live hitters Monday and tossed another bullpen session Thursday. The right-hander gave up three runs on three hits in one inning Saturday, but his rehab assignment should be the final step in his recovery process. It's possible that Barnes will have additional appearances in the minors since he wasn't particularly effective prior to landing on the injured list.