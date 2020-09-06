Kickham (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four to earn the win versus the Blue Jays.

Kickham entered the game with the Red Sox down a run, but they scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to give him his first win. It was an improvement over his first appearance of the year, when he allowed three runs in as many innings to the Braves on Wednesday. Kickham can fill a versatile role -- he most likely projects as a multi-inning reliever going forward.