Kickham became a free agent Monday after being outrighted off Boston's big-league roster, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 31-year-old lefty made his first big-league appearances since 2014 last season, though he didn't do much with the opportunity, struggling to a 7.71 ERA in 14 innings of work. His 24.3 percent strikeout rate and 7.1 percent walk rate were both solid marks, however, suggesting that he could still be useful to a major-league team next season if he can trim his unsustainably poor 3.9 HR/9.