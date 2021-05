Kickham had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster, but he'll join the club a month into the season with Dustin May (arm) landing on the injured list. Kickham appeared in six games for Boston in 2020 and surrendered 12 runs on 21 hits with a 17:5 K:BB over 14 innings.