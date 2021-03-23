The Dodgers reassigned Kickham to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
While he was with the pitching-deficient Red Sox last season, Kickham had the opportunity to make his first big-league appearances since 2014. Though he struck out 17 batters over 14 innings, he was also hit hard by the opposition, surrendering 12 earned runs on 21 hits (including six home runs). The Dodgers recognized enough potential in Kickham to sign him to a minor-league deal this winter, but he'll need to first impress at Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting a look in deep Los Angeles bullpen.