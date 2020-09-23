Kickham is expected to move to the bullpen after manager Ron Roenicke didn't name him as a starter for any of the Red Sox's final five games of the season, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Chris Mazza was awarded a start over Kickham in Friday's series opener in Atlanta, while Nick Pivetta earned another nod for Sunday's finale versus the Braves after tossing five innings of one-run ball in his team debut Tuesday. Kickham hasn't been especially effective in his two spot starts and two long-relief appearances, giving up 11 runs on 18 hits and three walks over 11.2 innings.