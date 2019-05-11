Moreland went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Mariners.

Moreland clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning to give his team an early 4-0 lead, and he closed out his night with an RBI double to left in the fifth. The 33-year-old has left the yard in two of his last three matchups, driving in seven runs over that brief stretch.