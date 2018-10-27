Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out versus lefty in Game 4
Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
With lefty Rich Hill taking the mound for Los Angeles, Moreland will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup. As usual, Steve Pearce will take his place at first base.
