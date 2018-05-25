Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Boston's 6-3 loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Moreland continued his hot hitting, as the long ball in this contest leaves his slash line at a ridiculous .311/.390/.612. He only has 103 at-bats, so the lack of everyday playing time has limited the fantasy impact of those numbers, and Thursday's game was just his second time in the lineup in Boston's last five contests. If he keeps raking, it seems inevitable Moreland will eventually start getting worked into the lineup with greater regularity, although that hasn't really happened yet even with the eye-popping numbers he's been posting whenever he is in the lineup.