Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out of Saturday's lineup
Moreland is out of Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
With lefty CC Sabathia on the hill or the Yankees, Moreland will take his customary place on the bench as the Red Sox opt for more of a righty-heavy lineup. Hanley Ramirez will start at first base while Chris Young gets the start as the DH.
