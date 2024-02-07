Hickey needs to improve his framing and throwing, or he could end up changing positions, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hickey's above-average offense was on display in 2023 as it was the year prior. He swatted 19 home runs over 80 games in stops at High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland; however, his work behind the dish is sketchy. The 24-year-old threw out just seven percent (10-for-139) of base stealers. Scouts say it has more to do with mechanics than arm strength, and that will be a focus in 2024. If the defense doesn't improve, Hickey could move to first base/DH or potentially left field.