Hickey has played first base in three of his last eight games for Triple-A Worcester, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hickey, who has played catcher exclusively through his first three professional seasons, may have a path to the majors at first base with Triston Casas (oblique) on the 60-day injured list. However, he's off to a slow start for the WooSox, slashing .226/.330/.393 over 97 plate appearances. There's always been questions about Hickey's defense behind the plate, and a position move has been discussed previously within the organization.