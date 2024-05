McGuire went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

McGuire went yard in the ninth inning off of Erasmo Ramirez, marking the catchers' third homer of the season and his first since April 7. McGuire has been operating as the backup to Connor Wong in May, and he hasn't shown enough at the plate to warrant more playing time since, batting .214 with Tuesday's long ball being his only extra-base hit during the month.