Leon is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Leon will sit for the second straight game as he is 0-for-25 with one walk in his last 12 games. Blake Swihart will start behind the plate and bat ninth as the Red Sox continue to utilize a heavy rotation at catcher, with Christian Vazquez also in the mix.

