The Dodgers traded Scott to the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Scott was DFA'd by the Dodgers on Saturday after accumulating a 9.00 ERA through six innings, and he will now move across the country to join the Red Sox. Boston has a plethora of pitchers on the injured list, so it's possible he joins the major-league bullpen right away. Otherwise, he will head to Triple-A, where he holds a 1.37 ERA and 1.20 WHIP alongside 25 strikeouts through 19.2 frames. John Schreiber (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Scott on the 40-man roster.