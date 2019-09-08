Lakins struck out three over two scoreless innings to open Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

The Red Sox are getting by with three healthy starters and large bullpen cast for the final month of the season. As such, there may be several multi-inning opportunities for Lakins over the final weeks of the season, although his pedestrian strikeout numbers (6.8 K/9) do not suggest much in terms of fantasy value.