Lakins (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Saturday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Lakins has been sidelined with right elbow inflammation since May 20, and he suffered a setback in his recovery shortly before the All-Star break. However, he's trending in the right direction once again since he'll return to game action in the minors this weekend. The right-hander will likely require multiple rehab appearances prior to rejoining the Orioles, but he should be in the mix to return in late August or early September.