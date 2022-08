Lakins (elbow) gave up three runs on a hit and two walks in one inning in his rehab debut for Double-A Bowie.

Lakins made his first two rehab appearances in the Florida Complex League, allowing a run on a hit and a walk across 1.2 innings. He'll likely need a few more rehab outings as he continues to work his way back from right elbow inflammation that's kept him out since mid-May.