The Orioles reinstated Lakins (elbow) from the 60-day injured list and outrighted him to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Lakins is healthy again after building up to three innings in his most recent rehab appearance for Norfolk on Sunday, but the Orioles didn't have a spot for him in their bullpen or on their 40-man roster. After clearing waivers following his activation, Lakins will stick around in the organization as relief depth at Norfolk. He turned in a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings with the big club before landing on the IL in late May with right elbow inflammation.