Lakins was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Tyler Thornburg (hip) landed on the injured list, so the Red Sox needed bullpen reinforcements. Lakins has a 4.02 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 15.2 innings at Triple-A. He will be used in low-leverage spots.

