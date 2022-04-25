The Red Sox recalled Danish from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Though Danish was technically optioned to Worcester on Sunday, he remained part of the Red Sox's taxi squad in anticipation of rejoining the active roster for the team's four-game series in Toronto this week. With Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford both unable to cross the Canadian border due to their status as unvaccinated players and thus landing on the restricted list, Danish and John Schreiber will join the big club in Toronto to provide fresh arms out of the bullpen.