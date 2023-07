Danish opted out of his deal with the Nationals and is now a free agent, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Danish made 32 appearances for the Red Sox last season but has yet to take the ball at the major-league level this season. He's been OK at Triple-A Rochester this year from a run-prevention standpoint (3.72 ERA), but his 1.52 WHIP and 6.2 K/9 tell a different story, showing instead a pitcher bordering on the brink of disaster.