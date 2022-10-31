site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tyler-danish-reaches-free-agency | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tyler Danish: Reaches free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2022
at
3:37 pm ET
•
1 min read
Danish elected free agency Monday.
Danish chose to test his luck on the open market after he cleared waivers when Boston outrighted him off the 40-man roster last week. The right-handed reliever turned in a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while collecting three holds in 40.1 innings with the Red Sox in 2022.
More News
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read