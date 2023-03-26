The Yankees reassigned Danish to minor-league camp Sunday.
The minor-league deal Danish inked with the Yankees over the winter includes an opt-out clause, but it's unclear if the right-hander immediately plans to hit the open market or if he'll stick around with the organization with the hope of eventually climbing to the big-league roster. Danish struggled mightily with the Yankees during Grapefruit League play but was more reliable, if unspectacular, in a multi-inning role for Boston in 2022, logging a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 40.1 frames.