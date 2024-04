O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

O'Neill went back-to-back with Triston Casas in the first inning, launching his seventh home run of the campaign. He's now two long balls away from matching his 2023 total, which he accomplished over 72 games played. Among players averaging at least 3.1 plate appearances per game, O'Neill ranks second in slugging percentage (.761), trailing only Marcell Ozuna.