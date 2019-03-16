Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Has scoreless outing
Thornburg walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning Saturday against the Braves.
This was Thornburg's first scoreless outing over his five spring appearances, an encouraging sign after manager Alex Cora called him out. "Better," Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "The adjustments that they talked about, his last one, he was able to execute out there. He slowed down his delivery. I think his stride was shorter." The right-handed reliever is expected to make the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Inconsistent this spring•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Salary not yet guaranteed•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Candidate for saves in 2019•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Inks deal with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Shut down for rest of season•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws low-leverage inning in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...