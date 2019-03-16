Thornburg walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning Saturday against the Braves.

This was Thornburg's first scoreless outing over his five spring appearances, an encouraging sign after manager Alex Cora called him out. "Better," Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "The adjustments that they talked about, his last one, he was able to execute out there. He slowed down his delivery. I think his stride was shorter." The right-handed reliever is expected to make the Opening Day roster.