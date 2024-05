The Red Sox optioned Kelly to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Kelly will head back to Worcester to make room in the bullpen for right-hander Brad Keller, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox. After making his return from Triple-A on April 24, Kelly made 11 relief appearances for Boston and logged a 2.16 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 16.2 innings.