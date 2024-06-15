Kelly struck out three over two hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees.

Kelly was the one of the good things to come out of Friday's loss. He's a pitcher that manager Alex Cora can rely on in multiple situations. "He can go multiple innings, and I think he starts with strike throwing," Cora told Sarah Barber of The Boston Globe. "Strike throwing, I think that's the most important thing." Since his return from Triple-A Worcester, the right-hander has allowed one run, no hits and three walks while striking out 10. Walks could be an issue. Although he's better about that since his return, Kelly has walked 5.1 batters per nine innings this season.