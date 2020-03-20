Reds' Alex Blandino: Competing for utility role
Blandino got extra playing time in spring training as a result of Freddy Galvis's injuries, and hit .458/.536/.792 in 28 plate appearances. He's competing with Kyle Farmer to be the Reds' middle infield backup.
The Reds don't have a true shortstop beyond Galvis on the major-league roster, so they have to make due with what they'll get from either Blandino or Farmer as the backup until Jose Garcia is ready for the big leagues, which is probably a year away.
