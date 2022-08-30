site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Alex Blandino: Cut loose by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
12:14 pm ET
The Mariners released
Blandino on Aug. 1.
Bladino is back on the open market after spending time in the Giants and Mariners organizations this season. The 29-year-old infielder played exclusively at Triple-A Tacoma during his time with Seattle, slashing .203/.399/.341 over 188 plate appearances.
