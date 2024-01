Blandino is attempting to become a pitcher, Fernando Rayo of 8 Deportivo reports.

Blandino is expected to report to Double-A Chattanooga for the start of the season, as he didn't secure an invitation to big-league spring training when inking his MiLB deal in November. He's appeared in five major-league contests as a pitcher and has featured a knuckleball during his brief experience on the bump.