Garcia (finger) began a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Louisville and has gone 2-for-6 with a home run and a walk across his first two games with the affiliate.

Even though Garcia has been out of commission since shortly before the All-Star break due to a fractured finger, the Reds aren't closing the door on him playing again this season, even though Cincinnati enters Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh sitting at 33 games under .500. Since Garcia has thus far caught only seven innings during his rehab assignment, the Reds may want him to play at least one more game behind the plate before activating him from the 60-day injured list. Once reinstated, Garcia could unseat Austin Romine and Chuckie Robinson as the Reds' No. 1 catcher.